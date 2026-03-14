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Justin Hagenman Injury: Lands on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 12:29pm

The Mets placed Hagenman on the 60-day injured list Saturday due to a rib fracture.

Per Max Goodman of NJ.com, Hagenman started feeling soreness in his ribs after his last outing against the Nationals on March 5 and underwent imaging after the injury got worse. Hagenman's placement on the 60-day IL means he won't be available to make his 2026 regular-season until late May, but manager Carlos Mendoza relayed Saturday that the 28-year-old right-hander doesn't have an exact timeline for a return. In a corresponding move to bolster the bullpen, the Mets claimed southpaw Richard Lovelady off waivers from the Nationals.

Justin Hagenman
New York Mets
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