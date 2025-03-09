Justin Hagenman News: Heading to Triple-A

The Mets optioned Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

Even with the Mets' starting depth taking hits this spring with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) set to begin the season on the injured list, Hagenman was unable to make a major push for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old righty remains part of the Mets' 40-man roster, so he could have the chance to make his big-league debut at some point later in 2025 if injuries could to take a toll on New York's pitching staff. Hagenman most recently spent the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Worcester in the Red Sox organization, logging a 4.91 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 98:31 K:BB over 91.2 innings.