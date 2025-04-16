Fantasy Baseball
Justin Hagenman News: Recalled for bulk relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 8:14am

The Mets recalled Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, Hagenman is set to serve as the bulk reliever in Wednesday's game in Minnesota in what will be his major-league debut. The 28-year-old has allowed 11 runs (eight earned) across 10.1 innings this season with Syracuse. The Mets are likely to option Hagenman back to Syracuse following Wednesday's contest.

New York Mets
