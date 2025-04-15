Justin Hagenman News: Set for promotion

The Mets will recall Hagenman from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's unclear if Hagenman will start Wednesday against the Twins or if the Mets will opt to use an opener, but the 28-year-old righty will be making his MLB debut whenever he gets into the game. He hasn't been very impressive in the minors, however, as he's allowed 11 runs (eight earned) across 10.1 innings.