Justin Jarvis News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Jarvis was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Dodgers on Sunday.

Jarvis signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers in November, appearing in three games during spring training, giving up five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters over four innings. The right-hander will likely begin the 2025 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City after he produced a 6.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 47.2 innings in 19 appearances, including five starts, with Triple-A Syracuse in 2024.