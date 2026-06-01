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Justin Lawrence News: Acquired by Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

The Twins acquired Lawrence from Pirates on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Lawrence was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday and will now head to Minnesota after recording a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 22 innings out of the Pittsburgh bullpen this season. He'll likely slide into a low-leverage role in the Minnesota bullpen.

Justin Lawrence
Minnesota Twins
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