Justin Lawrence News: Acquired by Minnesota
The Twins acquired Lawrence from Pirates on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Lawrence was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday and will now head to Minnesota after recording a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 22 innings out of the Pittsburgh bullpen this season. He'll likely slide into a low-leverage role in the Minnesota bullpen.
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