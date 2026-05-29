Justin Lawrence News: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh designated Lawrence for assignment Friday.
Lawrence was knocked around in his last appearance for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing a home run and two walks across 1.2 innings. Over 22 innings this season, the 31-year-old posted a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB. Lawrence was DFA'd by Pittsburgh to make space for Jared Jones's (elbow) return from the injured list.
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