Justin Lawrence News: DFA'd by Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh designated Lawrence for assignment Friday.

Lawrence was knocked around in his last appearance for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, allowing a home run and two walks across 1.2 innings. Over 22 innings this season, the 31-year-old posted a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB. Lawrence was DFA'd by Pittsburgh to make space for Jared Jones's (elbow) return from the injured list.