Justin Martinez Injury: Back on 60-day IL
The Diamondbacks placed Martinez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.
The move will create space on Arizona's 40-man roster for Paul Sewald, who signed with the club on Thursday. Martinez underwent Tommy John surgery in June and is expected to return to the D-backs' bullpen near the end of August.
