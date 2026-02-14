Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez Injury: Back on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

The Diamondbacks placed Martinez (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday.

The move will create space on Arizona's 40-man roster for Paul Sewald, who signed with the club on Thursday. Martinez underwent Tommy John surgery in June and is expected to return to the D-backs' bullpen near the end of August.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
