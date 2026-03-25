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Justin Martinez Injury: Throwing on flat ground

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:26am

Martinez (elbow) is throwing from up to 120 feet on flat ground, MLB.com reports.

The next milestone for Martinez sill be throwing from a mound. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last June and is shooting for a return in the second half of the 2026 season.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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