Justin Martinez Injury: Throwing on flat ground
Martinez (elbow) is throwing from up to 120 feet on flat ground, MLB.com reports.
The next milestone for Martinez sill be throwing from a mound. He underwent Tommy John elbow surgery last June and is shooting for a return in the second half of the 2026 season.
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