Justin Martinez News: Benefits from another's injury

Martinez is expected to be the Diamondbacks' primary closer after the team placed A.J. Puk (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Puk will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Arizona following its road series against the Cubs. Martinez, who had been sharing closing duties with Puk, should be the sole option but could eventually cede opportunities once Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) is activated. Martinez has not allowed a run while striking out 10 and walking one over seven innings.