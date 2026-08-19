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Justin Martinez News: Makes season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:37am

Martinez allowed one walk over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to Boston.

Martinez made his first appearance since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. It's been 435 days since he last pitched in the majors, as Martinez spent that time recovering from a second Tommy John elbow surgery. The right-handed reliever came on to pitch the eighth inning in a low-leverage situation, but the one-time Arizona closer could regain that role over the final stretch of the season.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
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