Justin Martinez News: Makes season debut

Martinez allowed one walk over a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to Boston.

Martinez made his first appearance since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday. It's been 435 days since he last pitched in the majors, as Martinez spent that time recovering from a second Tommy John elbow surgery. The right-handed reliever came on to pitch the eighth inning in a low-leverage situation, but the one-time Arizona closer could regain that role over the final stretch of the season.