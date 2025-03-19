Justin Martinez News: Manager doesn't plan to name closer

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that he probably won't name a closer at the start of the season and instead will play matchups with Martinez and others, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

A.J. Puk and Kevin Ginkel also figure to be squarely in the mix for saves as Lovullo sorts through his late-inning options. Martinez recorded eight of the team's 11 traditional saves during the final two months of last season, while Puk notched two and Ryan Thompson had the other.