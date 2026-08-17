Justin Martinez News: Ready for 2026 debut with Arizona
The Diamondbacks reinstated Martinez (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday.
Martinez has been cleared to make his 2026 debut with the Diamondbacks following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent June 25, 2025. The hard-throwing reliever looked sharp over his four rehab appearances between Single-A Visalia and Triple-A Reno, firing four scoreless, no-hit innings while striking out six and issuing just one walk. The Diamondbacks' closer situation has been unsettled over the past three weeks after Paul Sewald lost the job and eventually, his roster spot, so Martinez could make for a viable speculative pickup for fantasy managers mining for saves. Before requiring surgery last summer, Martinez had previously been a key high-leverage arm for Arizona in 2024 and the early part of the 2025 season.
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