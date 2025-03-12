Justin Martinez News: Squelches fourth-inning jam

Martinez threw a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's spring game against Kansas City.

Martinez came on in the fourth inning to relieve starter Merrill Kelly, who left with one out and runners at the corners. He needed just two pitches to get out of the jam, inducing a double-play groundout to end the inning. It was the fourth scoreless appearance in five Cactus League outings for Martinez, who is competing for the closer role with A.J. Puk and Kevin Ginkel.