Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez News: Works clean inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 5:17am

Martinez struck out two over one inning in Monday's spring game against the Royals.

Other than one ugly outing, Martinez has had a strong spring season. One of the last few questions to come out of spring training is who will be the Diamondbacks' primary closer. Martinez has allowed three runs (all in one outing) on three hits and three walks while striking out nine over six Cactus League innings. His primary competition for the job is A.J. Puk (1.50 ERA, six innings) with Kevin Ginkel (1.69 ERA, 5.1 innings) also in consideration.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now