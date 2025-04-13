Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez News: Works easy eighth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 6:36pm

Martinez struck out two over one inning to earn a hold in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Brewers.

Arizona led 3-2 when the right-handed Martinez opened the eighth inning against three scheduled righty hitters. He retired the side in order including a lefty pinch hitter. That held the lead for lefty A.J. Puk in the ninth when the Brewers had lefties scheduled. The late-game bullpen deployment is working without manager Torey Lovullo having to name one closer. Martinez has yet to allow a run or a walk while striking out nine over 5.2 innings.

Justin Martinez
Arizona Diamondbacks
