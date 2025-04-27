Fantasy Baseball
Justin Martinez headshot

Justin Martinez News: Yields runs but earns save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Martinez allowed a run on one hit and two walks in one inning during Sunday's win over Atlanta. He earned a save and did not record a strikeout.

Martinez entered a 6-3 game and was not very effective. On top of the two walks, he also hit a batter. A double play before Marcell Ozuna's RBI double helped limit the damage to just one run. Martinez entered the game with a clean 0.00 ERA through nine innings. He didn't walk a batter in his first seven appearances but has now issued four free passes over his last 3.1 innings. Martinez was recently dealing with some shoulder fatigue but appears to still have a hold on the closer role.

