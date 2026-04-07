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Justin Slaten Injury: Dealing with sore oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Slaten was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Brewers due to oblique soreness, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The team has labeled Slaten as day-to-day, so his injury doesn't seem to be too severe. The 28-year-old is off to a strong start this season after striking out five batters over 3.1 shutout innings, picking up holds in two of his four appearances.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
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