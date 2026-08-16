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Justin Slaten Injury: Heading to injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:17am

The Red Sox are expected to place Slaten on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right elbow inflammation, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Slaten last pitched Wednesday against the Blue Jays, so his move to the IL will be retroactive to Thursday. Per Sean McAdam of MassLive.com, Slaten had been pitching through discomfort in his forearm/elbow for a period of time, and the Red Sox have decided that the righty reliever needed a chance to rest up and recover. The 28-year-old will make his second trip to the IL this season after missing a little over a month at the start of the campaign due to a right oblique strain.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
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