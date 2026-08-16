Justin Slaten Injury: Move to IL official
The Red Sox placed Slaten (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Sunday.
Slaten's placement on the IL is retroactive to Thursday, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as Aug. 28 if he's fully recovered from right elbow inflammation by then. The Red Sox recalled left-hander Raymond Burgos from Triple-A Worcester to take Slaten's spot in the bullpen.
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