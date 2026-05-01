Justin Slaten Injury: Poised for rehab stint
Slaten (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Slaten has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The righty reliever will likely need multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Boston bullpen.
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