Justin Slaten headshot

Justin Slaten Injury: Poised for rehab stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Slaten (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland on Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Slaten has been sidelined since early April with a right oblique strain but has been cleared to test things out in a game setting. The righty reliever will likely need multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Boston bullpen.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
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