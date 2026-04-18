Justin Slaten Injury: Progresses to playing catch
Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Slaten (oblique) played catch Friday and Saturday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Slaten landed on the 15-day injured list April 8 due to a right oblique strain. He's progressed enough in his recovery to start playing catch and will likely need some turns in a rehab assignment before being cleared to return to major-league action. Slaten appeared in four regular-season games prior to his IL stint, recording two holds while allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 3.1 innings.
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