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Justin Slaten Injury: Shelved with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 7:32am

The Red Sox placed Slaten on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right oblique strain.

Boston had previously noted that Slaten wasn't available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's 3-2 win over Milwaukee due to a sore oblique, but the righty reliever will now be shut down for at least two weeks after being diagnosed with a strain. The Red Sox recalled lefty Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to take Slaten's spot in the bullpen. For his part, Slaten believes his injury is minor and is hopeful to return from the IL when first eligible April 20, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
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