Justin Slaten headshot

Justin Slaten News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Red Sox reinstated Slaten (oblique) from the injured list Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

After pitching two shutout innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, Slaten will return to Boston's bullpen, ending what had been a month-long absence due to an oblique strain. Jack Anderson was optioned to Worcester in a corresponding move.

Justin Slaten
Boston Red Sox
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