Justin Slaten News: Back from injured list
The Red Sox reinstated Slaten (oblique) from the injured list Saturday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.
After pitching two shutout innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, Slaten will return to Boston's bullpen, ending what had been a month-long absence due to an oblique strain. Jack Anderson was optioned to Worcester in a corresponding move.
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