Justin Slaten News: Notches save in opener
Slaten struck out one and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Rangers.
Closer Aroldis Chapman entered for the eighth inning with the game tied 2-2 since the lefty-hitting Corey Seager was batting leadoff, opening up the ninth inning for Slaten after Boston scored three runs. The right-hander recorded two saves and 13 holds with a 2.93 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB across 55.1 innings as a rookie last season, and he's one of the Red Sox's top relief arms again in 2025, even if Chapman is expected to be the primary closer early on.
