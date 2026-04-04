Justin Slaten News: Works clean eighth inning
Slaten struck out one over a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-2 win over San Diego.
Slaten pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to earn his second hold in three appearances this season, both of which set up saves for closer Aroldis Chapman. Coming off a 2025 season affected by a shoulder injury, a healthy Slaten will be a vital piece of the bullpen's setup crew in 2026.
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