Justin Slaten News: Works clean eighth inning

Slaten struck out one over a perfect inning to earn a hold in Friday's 5-2 win over San Diego.

Slaten pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning to earn his second hold in three appearances this season, both of which set up saves for closer Aroldis Chapman. Coming off a 2025 season affected by a shoulder injury, a healthy Slaten will be a vital piece of the bullpen's setup crew in 2026.