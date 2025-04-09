Justin Steele Injury: Aiming for minimum IL stay

Steele (elbow) believes he will require only a minimum 15-day stay on the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Steele felt discomfort in his left elbow during the middle of Monday's start against the Rangers, but he remained in the game and threw a couple more scoreless innings, finishing the night with eight strikeouts over seven scoreless frames. However, he felt sore Tuesday and was placed on the IL Wednesday with what the Cubs are calling left elbow tendinitis. Steele was on the IL last September with the same injury and missed three weeks of action that time. While it's encouraging that Steele believes the injury is relatively minor, the Cubs will have the ultimate say, and it's too soon to know how much time the southpaw will ultimately miss.