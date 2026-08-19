Justin Steele Injury: Almost ready to face hitters
Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Steele (elbow) is close to being cleared to face hitters, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Steele had UCL revision surgery last May and was nearing a rehab assignment when he suffered a flexor strain in late April. He resumed throwing off the mound Aug. 1 and is nearly ready to face hitters, presumably in a live batting practice session. Steele won't have enough time to ramp up for a starter's workload, but he has a chance to help the Cubs as a reliever in September.
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