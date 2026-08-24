Justin Steele Injury: Closing in on rehab assignment
Steele (elbow) is hoping to start a rehab assignment after throwing two more live bullpen sessions, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Steele has been gradually increasing the frequency and intensity of his throwing sessions since he was cleared to start playing catch earlier this month. He's scheduled for two more live batting practice sessions, after which he'll be re-evaluated before potentially sent out on a rehab appearance. Steele hasn't pitched since April 7, 2025 after undergoing UCL revision surgery on his left elbow one month later.
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