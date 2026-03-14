Justin Steele Injury: Faces live hitters Friday
Steele (elbow) faced live hitters for the first time in 11 months Friday as he continues his recovery from UCL revision surgery last April, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Steele only threw 19 pitches, but it was still an important milestone in his long road back following surgery. The lefty has been ramping up his throwing during the winter and early spring, and he's tentatively targeting a May or June return to the majors. Steele looked fairly sharp in his session Friday, recording three strikeouts and two fly ball outs, and he said he felt good afterward. The team will surely be cautious with the southpaw, though it looks like he'll be able to help the rotation at some point this year.
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