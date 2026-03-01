Justin Steele headshot

Justin Steele Injury: Full clearance for throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Steele (elbow) had his last visit with Dr. Keith Meister and was fully cleared for throwing Sunday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

The left-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions with limited parameters since mid-January, but he's now been cleared to incorporate his full repertoire. Steele is aiming to return to the big-league rotation in May or June, which he appears to be on track for. He'll need a build up his throwing program significantly before embarking on a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment.

Justin Steele
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Steele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Steele See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
3 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
32 days ago
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
MLB
Top Prospects to Monitor Heading into the Offseason
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
158 days ago