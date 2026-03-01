Justin Steele Injury: Full clearance for throwing
Steele (elbow) had his last visit with Dr. Keith Meister and was fully cleared for throwing Sunday, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.
The left-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions with limited parameters since mid-January, but he's now been cleared to incorporate his full repertoire. Steele is aiming to return to the big-league rotation in May or June, which he appears to be on track for. He'll need a build up his throwing program significantly before embarking on a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment.
