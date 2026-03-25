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Justin Steele Injury: Heads to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Cubs placed Steele (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Steele is progressing as anticipated after undergoing UCL revision surgery back on April 18, 2025, but he'll still need at least the first two months of the 2026 season to complete the lengthy recovery process. The southpaw checked off a major box in his rehab program by facing live hitters in batting practice sessions just under two weeks ago. He'll likely continue to gradually increase the volume and intensity of his pitching in live BP sessions and simulated games over at least the next few weeks before eventually embarking on an extended minor-league rehab assignment.

Justin Steele
Chicago Cubs
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