Justin Steele Injury: Out through All-Star break

Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Steele's (elbow) setback will keep him sidelined until after the All-Star break, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

The Cubs were originally anticipating an early-June return for Steele, but after suffering a setback in his rehab program Tuesday, the 30-year-old southpaw will now have another month-plus added to his time on the IL. A more precise timeline for his return may begin to emerge whenever he is cleared to resume throwing.