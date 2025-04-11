Justin Steele Injury: Seeking second opinion

Manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Steele will get a second opinion on his left elbow, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Steele has now dealt with tendinitis in his left elbow in back-to-back seasons, and Counsell said the team wants to determine if his recent problems are the result of a larger issue, per Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network. The 29-year-old southpaw recently said he only expects to be on the injured list for the minimum 15 days, though that may change based on the results of his upcoming doctor's visit.