Justin Steele Injury: Suffers setback
Steele (elbow) suffered a setback in his rehab program and was shut down from throwing Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
The specifics of the setback or length of the shutdown aren't yet clear, but any shutdown of more than a few days will likely mean Steele won't return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in late May, at minimum. The left-hander is working his way back from the UCL revision surgery he underwent last April, but his return timeline is now murky.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Steele See More
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score8 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results27 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 202647 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues54 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Steele See More