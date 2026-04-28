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Justin Steele Injury: Suffers setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 2:02pm

Steele (elbow) suffered a setback in his rehab program and was shut down from throwing Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The specifics of the setback or length of the shutdown aren't yet clear, but any shutdown of more than a few days will likely mean Steele won't return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible in late May, at minimum. The left-hander is working his way back from the UCL revision surgery he underwent last April, but his return timeline is now murky.

Justin Steele
Chicago Cubs
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