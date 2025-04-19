Justin Steele Injury: Undergoes UCL surgery Friday

Steele underwent a UCL revision repair operation on his left elbow Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele was placed on the 15-day injured list April 9 in what was initially diagnosed as left elbow tendinitis, but further tests revealed significant UCL damage that required season-ending surgery. He was able to avoid Tommy John surgery, but he will sit for the rest of 2025 and will likely miss the early portion of the 2026 regular season. With Steele sidelined, Ben Brown and Colin Rea will continue to serve in the Cubs' rotation, though one of them will be bumped when Javier Assad (oblique) returns from the IL.