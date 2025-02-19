Justin Steele News: Lined up to start second game

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Steele is lined up to start on March 19 against the Dodgers in the team's second of two games in Tokyo, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

He is expected to oppose Roki Sasaki, although the Dodgers have not yet made that official. Steele, 29, was limited to 24 starts last season due to hamstring and forearm injuries, but he pitched well when on the bump, collecting a 3.07 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 135:37 K:BB across 134.2 innings.