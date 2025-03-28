Justin Steele News: Notches first win

Steele (1-1) earned the win Thursday in Arizona after allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out two.

The left-hander pounded the zone and threw 55 of 77 pitches for strikes, but he generated just four whiffs as Arizona tagged him for three extra-base hits. Suarez was able to limit the damage well enough, but he's now surrendered three homers through his first two starts of the season. A more favorable matchup with the Athletics likely awaits next week.