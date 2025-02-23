Fantasy Baseball
Justin Steele headshot

Justin Steele News: Sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 7:17am

Steele tossed two scoreless innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox. He allowed two hits and struck out five.

In his first action of the spring, Steele already appeared to be in midseason form. The lefty was limited to only 24 starts last year due to hamstring and forearm injuries, but he was effective when healthy, compiling a 3.07 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 135:37 K:BB across 134.2 innings. Steele figures to slot in behind Shota Imanaga in Chicago's rotation this season, giving the Cubs an imposing 1-2 punch, and both are attractive options for fantasy managers.

