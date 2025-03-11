Justin Steele News: Starting Tuesday's game

Steele (illness) will start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Steele was scratched from his previous scheduled start last Thursday against the Royals after experiencing flu-like symptoms, but he resumed throwing over the weekend without issue and won't be forced to miss any further turns through the spring rotation. Tuesday's outing will mark Steele's final start of spring training before he makes his 2025 debut during the Cubs' second game of the season March 19 versus the Dodgers in Tokyo.