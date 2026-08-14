Justin Sterner headshot

Justin Sterner Injury: Done for season after knee surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Athletics announced Friday that Sterner underwent right knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

Sterner underwent a "chondroplasty of the medial femoral condyle" and also received a PRP injection. The 29-year-old appeared in 46 games out of the Athletics' bullpen this season, logging a 6.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 42.2 innings. He hasn't pitched since July 17.

Justin Sterner
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 1
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Which Relievers are Earning Saves?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Which Relievers are Earning Saves?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
50 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
68 days ago