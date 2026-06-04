Justin Sterner News: Clinches save Wednesday

Sterner earned his first save of the season in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Cubs. He tossed a perfect inning while striking out one.

Scott Barlow pitched two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs, so the A's turned to Justin Sterner for the save in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday. This was Sterner's first save of the season, and he needed just 14 pitches (10 strikes) to get the job done. The 29-year-old has been on a roll of late and hasn't allowed a run in each of his last five outings (5.1 innings). He's now 1-for-2 in save chances, but he's not expected to overtake Barlow from the closer role for the time being.