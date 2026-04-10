Justin Sterner News: Collects third hold

Sterner allowed no hits and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's win against the Yankees.

Entering in the eighth inning following seven stellar frames from Jeffrey Springs, Sterner had no trouble keeping the Yankees' bats quiet, tossing a scoreless inning to collect his third hold of the campaign. After allowing a run in his first outing of the season, the right-hander has delivered 6.1 scoreless innings over his past five appearances. He has yet to be used in a save situation, but Sterner's strong early performances have earned him high-leverage work and, given the lack of an established closer, could lead to future opportunities in the ninth inning.