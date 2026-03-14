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Justin Sterner News: Could be outside closer mix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 6:51am

Sterner has given up four runs on four hits while striking out 12 and walking three across six innings during spring training, but Jason Burke of SI.com didn't list him as a closer candidate for the A's.

Sterner was effective as a rookie last season with 16 holds and a 3.18 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 70:21 K:BB across 65 innings, though he didn't pick up any saves, even after closer Mason Miller was traded away at the deadline. Burke listed Hogan Harris as the early favorite for saves with Scott Barlow and Mark Leiter also in the mix, though manager Mark Kostay isn't expected to utilize a true closer in the traditional sense. Sterner still figures to pick up some saves this season if he pitches similarly to 2025.

Justin Sterner
Sacramento Athletics
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