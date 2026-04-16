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Justin Sterner News: Implodes in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 8:07pm

Sterner (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Sterner was called upon for his first save chance of the year while the Athletics held a 6-5 advantage, but he was unable to protect the lead in the ninth inning. While the A's have a pretty wide open competition when it comes to save opportunities, Sterner isn't making much of a case for future chances. The right-hander owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB over 9.2 innings thus far.

Justin Sterner
Sacramento Athletics
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