Justin Sterner headshot

Justin Sterner News: Picks up first win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 7:54am

Sterner (1-2) earned the win in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Entering for Jacob Lopez after he failed to record an out in the sixth inning, Sterner worked out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve a one-run lead that the Athletics held the rest of the way. With starter J.T. Ginn (shoulder) exiting after 3.1 innings and Joel Kuhnel and Lopez combining to provide limited length and effectiveness, the official scorer awarded Sterner the win, his first of the season. Since allowing four runs in a blown save against the Rangers on April 16, the 29-year-old has turned in five scoreless innings and owns a 3.07 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB across 14.2 innings in 2026.

Justin Sterner
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
17 days ago
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
MLB
Closer Encounters: Tackling the Most Unsettled Bullpens
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
18 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey Featuring the American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
20 days ago