Justin Sterner News: Secures save Wednesday
Sterner earned his first save of the season in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Cubs. He tossed a perfect inning while striking out one.
Scott Barlow pitched two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's series opener against the Cubs, so the A's turned to Justin Sterner for the save in the bottom of the 10th inning Wednesday. This was Sterner's first save of the season, and he needed just 14 pitches (10 strikes) to get the job done. The 29-year-old has been on a roll of late and hasn't allowed a run in any of his last five outings (5.1 innings). He's now 1-for-2 in save chances, but he's not expected to overtake Barlow from the closer role any time soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)13 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings17 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?20 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?34 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Sterner See More