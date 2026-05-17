Justin Sterner News: Works scoreless frame Sunday
Sterner threw a perfect inning with no strikeouts in Sunday's 10-1 loss to the Giants.
Sterner entered in the seventh inning and retired the bottom of the Giants' lineup to keep the Athletics within one run before an eight-run, eighth-inning implosion turned the contest into a blowout. Over his past seven appearances (5.2 innings), the right-hander has allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four. Overall, Sterner owns a 4.03 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 23:7 K:BB across 22.1 frames in 2026.
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