Justin Topa Injury: Leaves with apparent injury
Topa was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League appearance against the Orioles with an apparent injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Topa threw only seven pitches in the outing, surrendered a solo home run and showed diminished velocity. The reliever made just three appearances for the Twins in 2024 while dealing with knee and elbow problems. His status should be updated by the club later Wednesday.
