Justin Topa Injury: Slated to pitch Monday

Topa (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Topa exited his most recent Grapefruit League appearance back on March 6 due to right shoulder tightness, but he seems to be feeling fine after throwing 22 pitches Friday in a minor-league game on the back fields of camp. Assuming his appearance Monday goes without a hitch, Topa could avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the season.